Dawood Mart, Sapphire Store Sealed For Violating Covid SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 11:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration on Tuesday sealed Dawood Supermarket city branch and Sapphire clothing store for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs).

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC City Muthahir Amin Watto visited Dawood Supermarket and sealed the mart for violation of COVID SOPs.

In Latifabad Taluka, AC Fatima Saima has sealed Sapphire clothing store located at Autobhan Road for violating coronavirus SOPs suggested by Sindh Government and also imposed fine.

More Stories From Pakistan

