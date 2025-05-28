Open Menu

DAWOOD University Celebrates Youm-e-Takbir With Grand Ceremony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 04:40 PM

DAWOOD University Celebrates Youm-e-Takbir with Grand Ceremony

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) DAWOOD University of Engineering & Technology, Sukkur Campus on Wednesday organized a grand ceremony to commemorate Youm-e-Takbir, a day that marks Pakistan's successful nuclear tests on May 28, 1998.

The ceremony was attended by esteemed guests, including Commissioner Sukkur Division, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, Vice Chancellor DAWOOD University, Prof Dr Samreen Hussain, and DIG Sukkur, Faisal Abdullah Chachar.

Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, addressing the ceremony, said that Youm-e-Takbir is not only a celebration of Pakistan's nuclear power status but also a day of gratitude to the nation's scientists and engineers who made this feat possible.

He emphasized that the nation stands united in its love for the country and will always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Pakistan Army to defend the nation's sovereignty and integrity.

The ceremony featured patriotic speeches and tableaus by students from various educational institutions, including Fairly Home's Angels, showcasing their love and devotion for the country. The Vice Chancellor and DIG Sukkur also shared their thoughts on the significance of Youm-e-Takbir.

The ceremony concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony and the distribution of commemorative shields among the guests.

Recent Stories

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters

29 minutes ago
 UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid econo ..

UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown

44 minutes ago
 DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets comm ..

DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee

1 hour ago
 World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks of ..

World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China

1 hour ago
 EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

2 hours ago
 Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable ..

Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..

2 hours ago
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacifi ..

DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East

2 hours ago
 Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in ..

Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO

2 hours ago
 Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start ..

Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea

3 hours ago
 Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU ..

Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors

3 hours ago
 ADU hosts International Conference on Global Susta ..

ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development

3 hours ago
 DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agricult ..

DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan