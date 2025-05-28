DAWOOD University Celebrates Youm-e-Takbir With Grand Ceremony
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) DAWOOD University of Engineering & Technology, Sukkur Campus on Wednesday organized a grand ceremony to commemorate Youm-e-Takbir, a day that marks Pakistan's successful nuclear tests on May 28, 1998.
The ceremony was attended by esteemed guests, including Commissioner Sukkur Division, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, Vice Chancellor DAWOOD University, Prof Dr Samreen Hussain, and DIG Sukkur, Faisal Abdullah Chachar.
Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, addressing the ceremony, said that Youm-e-Takbir is not only a celebration of Pakistan's nuclear power status but also a day of gratitude to the nation's scientists and engineers who made this feat possible.
He emphasized that the nation stands united in its love for the country and will always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Pakistan Army to defend the nation's sovereignty and integrity.
The ceremony featured patriotic speeches and tableaus by students from various educational institutions, including Fairly Home's Angels, showcasing their love and devotion for the country. The Vice Chancellor and DIG Sukkur also shared their thoughts on the significance of Youm-e-Takbir.
The ceremony concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony and the distribution of commemorative shields among the guests.
Recent Stories
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters
UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown
DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee
World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China
EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal
Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East
Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO
Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea
Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors
ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development
DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK celebrates 27th Youm-e-Takbeer with fabulous zest4 minutes ago
-
ICC joins nation celebrating Youm-e-Takbir4 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa4 minutes ago
-
DAWOOD University Celebrates Youm-e-Takbir with Grand Ceremony5 minutes ago
-
Magsi pays tribute to nation's scientific prowess on Youm-e-Takbeer14 minutes ago
-
Schools Association pays Tribute to Scientists on Youm-e-Takbeer15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews arrangements at Halloki cattle market15 minutes ago
-
Pak-EPA seals five brick kilns in Islamabad for violating environmental laws25 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif Govt made Pakistan's defense impregnable on May 28: Engr Amir Muqam25 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with commitment to defend the country's sovereignty34 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalized over hygiene violations34 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Health Department concludes province-wide health facilities monitoring campaign35 minutes ago