DAWOOD University Celebrates Youm-e-Takbir with Grand Ceremony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) DAWOOD University of Engineering & Technology, Sukkur Campus on Wednesday organized a grand ceremony to commemorate Youm-e-Takbir, a day that marks Pakistan's successful nuclear tests on May 28, 1998.

The ceremony was attended by esteemed guests, including Commissioner Sukkur Division, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, Vice Chancellor DAWOOD University, Prof Dr Samreen Hussain, and DIG Sukkur, Faisal Abdullah Chachar.

Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, addressing the ceremony, said that Youm-e-Takbir is not only a celebration of Pakistan's nuclear power status but also a day of gratitude to the nation's scientists and engineers who made this feat possible.

He emphasized that the nation stands united in its love for the country and will always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Pakistan Army to defend the nation's sovereignty and integrity.

The ceremony featured patriotic speeches and tableaus by students from various educational institutions, including Fairly Home's Angels, showcasing their love and devotion for the country. The Vice Chancellor and DIG Sukkur also shared their thoughts on the significance of Youm-e-Takbir.

The ceremony concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony and the distribution of commemorative shields among the guests.