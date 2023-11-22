Dawoodi Bohra community delegation calls on SSP

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) A delegation of Dawoodi Bohras community, headed by Shabbir Zaini AAmil, Huzaifa Maimoon Ali, Shaikh Abbas Ali, Shaikh Altaf Hussain Ajeenwala, Moiz Abbas Mamoon wala, Hussain Shaukat Bohra, Hussain hatmi, Mustafa Shikri Amaar Abdwala and Yousuf Altaf Ajeenwala called on SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh at SSP office on Tuesday.

The delegation discussed various issues about crime, law and order situation in Hyderabad and presented their humble requests.

SSP expressed gratitude to the Bohra delegation on their arrival to his office and said that the Bohra community has played a pivotal role in strengthening business in Pakistan and in the world as well.

He assured the delegation that the Police Department would continue to provide every possible support to the community in its humanitarian and social works.