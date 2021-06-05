UrduPoint.com
Dawoodi Bohra Community Members Feed Pigeons On Global Environment Day

Sat 05th June 2021

Dawoodi Bohra Community members feed pigeons on global environment day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The Dawoodi Bohra Community Saturday fed the pigeons and other birds at various points in megalopolis in connection with the World Environment Day.

The exercise was the part of Dawoodi Bohra Community's already underway awareness campaign regarding importance of environment.

While feeding pigeons near DJ Science College, Ali Asghar Quettawala Regional Coordinator of Dawoodi Bohra community's Nazafat (Cleanliness Department) Pakistan, said that the Dawoodi Bohra Community under His Holiness Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin's guidance believe that a major part of eco-system restoration was raising awareness to bring back the pigeons, sparrows and other birds that once filled the skies of Karachi.

He said this World Environment Day when Pakistan had the distinct honor of being the host country, the Dawoodi Bohra Community residing in Karachi had taken up a city wide bird feeding activity where community members had set out grains for pigeons and other birds individually and collectively.

Ali Asghar Quettawala added that as part of the activity, bird feeders for sparrows were placed alongside the Yusufi Masjid complex at Shabbirabad where volunteers from the community had taken up the responsibility to top up the bird feeders.

He said the Dawoodi Bohra Community under it's global project "Rise Initiative" undertake various steps for improvement of environment. The project is a philanthropic endeavour initiated by the Dawoodi Bohra community which is being implemented wherever the community resides across the world. It deals with a wide spectrum of initiatives and activities in healthcare, nutrition, water and sanitation, environmental responsibility and conservation, and education.

