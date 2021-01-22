Dawoodi Bohra Jamat serves education sector without any discrimination: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Dawoodi Bohra Jamat is serving the education sector without any discrimination and with their help, we would be able to bring the best talent and mindset from our educational institutes.

These views were expressed by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday while addressing as the chief guest at the groundbreaking ceremony of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin Faculty of Law of the University of Karachi.

He said that this was so unfortunate that our talented youngsters prefered to go outside Pakistan to search better future and we should encourage them to stay in Pakistan and utilize their skills for the development and growth of the country.

"I was informed that there was no proper infrastructure available for the students and faculty members of school of Law but now soon they would have their own building with complete facilities and we are thankful to Bohra Communality for their kind support." He asked the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi Mahmood to establish the help desk of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Program to facilitate varsity's students.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that it would be great if the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan himself come to the University of Karachi and share details and objectives of the Kamyab Jawan Program.

The members Sindh Assembly Arsalan Taj Ghumman, Sidra Imran, Saeed Afridi, Muhammad Ali Aziz, KU Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, Director Finance Tariq Kaleem, deans of all faculties, members Syndicate, faculty of School of Law, representatives of Bohri community, and others were present on this occasion.

Earlier, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that the School of Law offers professional law degrees and soon its students and faculty would have their building on this ground. He shared that there are around 800 students in the law department.

He informed the audience that this was the second project of the university which would be completed in a short time with the help of the Dawoodi Bhora Community. Their contribution would be remembered in the history of the university.

He mentioned that owing to current financial affairs, the governments and the universities could not complete such projects alone and the public-private partnership was the only solution available to achieve the goal.

He said that "During the last couple of years, we have completed a few projects with the help of our generous donors." He said that the Department of Applied Chemistry had been shifted on solar power, while in upcoming days, the whole Faculty of Arts would be converted on solar power.

Another project, the MPhil and PhD Hostel, is also being completed in collaboration with the philanthropist of our city, he said. This facility would be available for students once academic activities resume in the future, he added.

Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi expressed confidence that the Federal government would fulfill its promise to provide funds under the Karachi Development Package as it was announced in the recent past.

He said that it would help us in constructing the medical college as one of the mega projects of the university.

He observed that the medical college was need of the hour and should not be further delay as the community needs a hospital that could provide the best treatment and services.

One of the representatives of the Bohra Community, Barrister Shabbir Hariana Wala while giving a briefing about the project that Dawoodi Bohra Community have taken several initiatives which are all aimed toward the uplift of the society, improvement of the general environment, and creating opportunities for people to earn a livelihood, however, special emphasis is placed on the mental and physical education of youth.

"The University of Karachi is a special place in the hearts of the Dawoodi Bohra Community of Karachi, many of whom are beneficiaries of this great institution.

Indeed, it was a matter of great pride for the members of the community that a state of art Department of Genetics building was successfully constructed by Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin and handed over to the University." He said that while the city of Karachi has produced some of the finest legal minds and continues to do so, there remains a dearth of self-sustained infrastructure dedicated for the faculty of law equipped with modern amenities, resources, and knowledge tools to aid all readers of law including the faculty and students.

Shabbir Hariana Wala expressed that the new building would become a landmark and a source of pride for the University of Karachi.

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin is a strong advocate of educational development and has guided his community to play an essential role in this regard.

"The community pays great emphasis on education, irrespective of gender or class, and a large number of professionals contribute to strengthening the social fabric of the country, they live in, he said."