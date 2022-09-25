UrduPoint.com

Daxoits' Gang Busted In Dera

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2022 | 02:40 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The police have busted a dacoits' gang and arrested four of its members during operation against antisocial elements while recovered stolen motorbikes, cash and weapons from their possession, said police spokesman Sunday.

According to police department spokesman Imtiaz Ahmad, the police arrested a four member decoit gang involved in numerous incidents of snatching, street crimes and robbery around Sheikh Yousaf Adda, Grid Road , Chashma Road, Bannu Road and some other vicinities fall in the limit of Sadar police.

The department of police after receiving multiple complaints from public circles about the rising crime rate in the city and its close surroundings.

DPO Najmul Hasnain Liaquat constituted a raiding team led by DSP Hafiz Adnan.

The accused identified as Arshad, Ramzan, Abid and Nadeem residents of Budhani and Kukar village. The police have recovered three motorbikes and Rs 350,000 cash. Three 30-bore pistols and tools to be used in the robbery incidents were also recovered from them.

During Primary investigation the arrested members of the gang confessed to the crimes taking place in different areas. The cases have been registered against the accused with further investigation underway.

