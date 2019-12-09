UrduPoint.com
Day Against Corruption Observed In Dir Lower

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 04:39 PM

The district administration in collaboration with anti-corruption unit observed on Monday an anti-corruption day here in the district

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration in collaboration with anti-corruption unit observed on Monday an anti-corruption day here in the district.

The day was observed in light of directives of the provincial government.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ishfaq Ahmad took part in a walk as chief guest besides Additional Assistant Commissioner (Rev) Syed Fahad Iftikhar, all heads of line departments, Inspector, Anti Corruption Dir Lower, government servants, teachers, students, social workers and media personnel.

Walk was taken out from District Administration office and was culminated at Balambat Chowk.

The participants were holding banners and posters with anti corruption slogans to create awareness amongst the general public.

On the occasion Ishfaq Ahmad highlighted the devastating impact of corruption on the lives of the general public, adding the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had taken serious steps to root out the menace of corruption from the society.

He said that corruption was a serious crime that could undermine social and economic development in all societies.

On the occasion Additional Assistant Commissioner Syed Fahad Iftikhar stated that on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan, declamation, essay writing and painting competitions in all government schools and colleges were held to educate masses and prevent corrupt practices.

He informed the forum that Anti Corruption week was observed in all government institutions of the district in light of the provincial government directions.

Assistant Commissioner Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan said the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had taken sufficient steps to eliminate corruption, Right to information Act, Right to Services Act and Pakistan Citizen Portal were the effective initiatives for eliminating corruption.

He vowed that young generation had the ability to root out corruption from the society.

