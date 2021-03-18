UrduPoint.com
Day Care Center Inaugurated At MONC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Day care center inaugurated at MONC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Thursday inaugurated a `Day Care Center' at his ministry enabling women staff to perform their professional duties in a better way.

The centre, established with the help of Ministry of Human Rights, was equipped with the fully trained staff and proper facilities for working mothers.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said establishment of the center would help her women staff members to take care of their children properly.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the Secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani for the execution of the project.

"We should ensure that women are provided with the safe working environment along with all the facilities needed so that they can perform their professional duties to the best of their abilities" he added.

He said that such facilities should be provided at all working places.

