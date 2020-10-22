'Day Care Center' inaugurated at WASA office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Day Care Fund Society set up a 'Day Care Center' at WASA head office in order to facilitate the working ladies.

Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana inaugurated the center here on Thursday.

The center was set up at a cost of Rs 2.2 million funds arranged by Punjab Day Care Fund Society and it has a capacity of accommodating 16 children.

Addressing on the occasion,she said that the government was set up 100 day care centers in different districts since 2018 and a large number of working women were benefiting from these centers.

She said that all day care centers were equipped with modern facilities and trained staff was deployed there for proper look after.

The minister said that earlier, day care centers were established at government departments, institutes only but now the government decided to set up these centers in private sector also.

She said that if any private office can spare land for the day care center and it has 4 to 5 children for keeping in center, the government can assist it for setting up the center.

MPA/Chairman FDA Ch Latif Nazar,Vice-Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Shakeel, MD WASA Jabbar Anwar and others were present on the occasion.