Day care center setup at KP assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly has established Day Care Center for providing better environment to infants and kids of female MPAs.

Chairperson Women Parliamentary Caucus, Dr. Summera Shams thanked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Speaker Mushtaq Ghani for their cooperation and providing space and equipments for establishing day care center.

She said that long standing demand of women MPAs has been fulfilled, adding such day care facilities would be opened at Civil Secretariat and other departments of the provincial government to provide better shelter and safe environment to infants and working women.