UrduPoint.com

Day Care Centre Opened For PARC Working Women

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Day care centre opened for PARC working women

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) has established day care centre at its headquarters to facilitate the female employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) has established day care centre at its headquarters to facilitate the female employees.

Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali Chairman PARC inaugurated the centre on Thursday, whereas Syed Shamim ul Sibtain Shah Senior Director (Works) PARC, representatives of PARC's employees Association (Insaaf Group) and other high officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali Chairman PARC acknowledged the step and said that the purpose of establishing the center was to provide facilitation to all working women who cannot leave their babies at any other place.

After taking this step, working mothers can perform their duties more deliberately and discharge their official duties while keeping their loved ones close.

The chairman also ensured to take necessary steps for promotion of PARC's employees.

The day care centre for babies of working women would also provide shelter and security during duty hours, adding that this step will lead to improve the performance of working women as well as to better concentrate on their job.

Related Topics

Pakistan Job Lead Muhammad Ali Women All

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran to never compromise on indepe ..

Prime Minister Imran to never compromise on independent foreign policy: Farrukh

50 seconds ago
 Wapda grab National Netball C'ship titles

Wapda grab National Netball C'ship titles

51 seconds ago
 Gazprom Books Additional Yamal-Europe Gas Pipeline ..

Gazprom Books Additional Yamal-Europe Gas Pipeline Capacity for Night Transit - ..

54 seconds ago
 Decree on Gas Payments in Rubles Does Not Mean Som ..

Decree on Gas Payments in Rubles Does Not Mean Someone Will Be Without Gas Soon ..

56 seconds ago
 AFPGMI delegation given briefing on PHC working

AFPGMI delegation given briefing on PHC working

20 minutes ago
 41 new cases of coronavirus, 2 deaths reported in ..

41 new cases of coronavirus, 2 deaths reported in Punjab

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.