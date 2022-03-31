Day care centre opened for PARC working women

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) has established day care centre at its headquarters to facilitate the female employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) has established day care centre at its headquarters to facilitate the female employees.

Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali Chairman PARC inaugurated the centre on Thursday, whereas Syed Shamim ul Sibtain Shah Senior Director (Works) PARC, representatives of PARC's employees Association (Insaaf Group) and other high officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali Chairman PARC acknowledged the step and said that the purpose of establishing the center was to provide facilitation to all working women who cannot leave their babies at any other place.

After taking this step, working mothers can perform their duties more deliberately and discharge their official duties while keeping their loved ones close.

The chairman also ensured to take necessary steps for promotion of PARC's employees.

The day care centre for babies of working women would also provide shelter and security during duty hours, adding that this step will lead to improve the performance of working women as well as to better concentrate on their job.