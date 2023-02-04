UrduPoint.com

Day Is Not Far When Kashmiris To Achieve Their Cherished Goal Of Freedom From Indian Yoke: AJK PM

Published February 04, 2023

Day is not far when Kashmiris to achieve their cherished goal of freedom from Indian yoke: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan said that the day was not far when Kashmiris would achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India's illegal and forcible occupation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan said that the day was not far when Kashmiris would achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India's illegal and forcible occupation.

The prime minister said this while talking to a Kashmiri delegation that called him at his residence in Federal metropolis the other day.

Pertinently, the delegation comprised of elderly women from Indian-occupied Kashmir visited the PM's residence on the latter's invitation.

The visiting delegates on the occasion presented Kashmiri Shawl, Pheran (Kashmiri cloak) and Kangri (Fire-port) as a gift to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister on the occasion praised Kashmiris' resilience in times of repression and said, "We are proud of our brethren in IoK who stand like a rock against India despite facing multiple challenges".

He expressed the optimism that the day was not far when Kashmiris would achieve their cherished goal for which they rendered matchless sacrifices.

