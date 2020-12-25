UrduPoint.com
Day Is Of Special Importance To Us As A Nation: Massage Of CM GB On The Occasion Of Qaid Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 07:48 PM

Day is of special importance to us as a nation: massage of CM GB on the occasion of Qaid day

On the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid in his special message said that this day was of special importance to us as a nation because the day was an opportunity to pay homage to our great leader

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :On the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid in his special message said that this day was of special importance to us as a nation because the day was an opportunity to pay homage to our great leader.

He said that It was also a day to refresh our thinking and reaffirm our commitment to move forward on the basis of this ideology.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam had brought together the Muslim nation, which was a victim of British domination and Hindu imperialism in the Indian subcontinent, on a single platform and as a result of his democratic efforts, a state could be formed.

"Quaid ensured that all citizens have equal rights and opportunities to live and prosper, regardless of race, religion, language or other Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan added.

He said that hard work, truthfulness, honesty, selfless struggle and adherence to democratic values were some of the golden principles of Quaid's life by following which we could overcome the problems facing the country and the nation and make Pakistan more stable.

He further stated that I think the importance of the teachings of the founder of Pakistan and his sayings was growing with each passing day.

Khalid Khursheed added to the dream of economic stability and development and prosperity can only be embarrassingly realized by overcoming the difficulties we face today in political, economic, social, religious and most important administrative matters.

He said that the best way to pay homage to the Father of the Nation was to follow his thoughts and teachings sincerely and not to avoid any sacrifice for the development and prosperity of the motherland.

The Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan has said that may Allah Almighty grant us all the strength to work for the construction and development of our dear homeland following in the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam.

