Day log regional cultural exhibition held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A day log regional cultural exhibition was organized by social welfare autonomous department Sanatzar in Sargodha.

The purpose of the exhibition was to highlight and reflect the local rich culture of Sargodha region including Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali and Sargodha.

Various stalls were setup including of handmade clothes, bed sheets,handmade shoes, handmade fans, tea pots etc. to depict the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Director social welfare Shakira Noreen said that such events and exhibitions much needed to keep the modern age aware from rich cultural heritage.

A large numbers of citizen took attend the exhibition .