Day-long annual sports Skeeda held at TRISS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :The Renaissance International School System (TRISS) on Saturday organized a day- long annual Sports 'Skeeda' activities at Shahpur, Islamabad.

The School celebrated Sports Skeeda and exhibited their physical strength and mental abilities through different activities such as Marchpast, PT, Aerobics, Gymnastics and Choir.

On the occasion, the Saman Arif the Head of TRISS, In her welcome address said that it was an annual sport activity organized by the TRISS to exhibit students' physical strength and mental abilities through different activities.

Eminent Educationist Tahira Naqi and Dr.

Afshan Huma who were the chief guests of the event They highly praised the school teachers and students for exhibiting exiting sports Skeeda.

The chief guests said that this event would polish the hidden talent of the students and play key role in strengthening their mental and physical health.

Dr. Afshan Huma said that this was very exciting event organized by T.R.I.S.S. She congratulated parents on the outstanding sports activities of their kids. At the end, the educationists Tahira Naqi and Dr. Afshan Huma also distributed prizes among the kids. The event was also attended by school teachers and parents of the kids.