UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Day-long Arts, Crafts Bazaar Held At PNCA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

Day-long arts, crafts bazaar held at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :A day-long arts and crafts Bazaar held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Lawn on Sunday.

The weekly bazaar was aimed at providing an opportunity to artisan community for showcasing their artwork in order to promote arts and culture.

PNCA was making efforts to promote the work of artisans through such cultural events, adding that the day-long event was also an opportunity for the public to go outdoors in a healthy environment during the stress of COVID-19 pandemic, Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed told APP.

She said that painting, sculpture, calligraphy, ceramics, handmade wearing stuff, accessories and much more would be available at one place for visitors.

She said that people should come and support the artisan community, adding that folk artists would also entertain the visitors by singing folk songs at the venue.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Sunday Event

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 118.82 million, ..

27 minutes ago

Shakhbout Medical City campaign urges women to get ..

2 hours ago

UAE urges UN Security Council to condemn obstructi ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 14, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Russia to Vaccinate Up to 70% of Population Agains ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.