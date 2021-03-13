Day-long arts, crafts bazaar to be set up tomorrow

A day-long arts and crafts Bazaar would be set up here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Lawn on Sunday

The weekly bazaar was aimed at providing an opportunity to artisan community for showcasing their artwork in order to promote arts and culture.

PNCA was making efforts to promote the work of artisans through such cultural events, adding that the day-long event was also an opportunity for the public to go outdoors in a healthy environment during the stress of COVID-19 pandemic, Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed told APP.

She said that painting, sculpture, calligraphy, ceramics, handmade wearing stuff, accessories and much more would be available at one place for visitors.

She said that people should come and support the artisan community, adding that folk artists would also entertain the visitors by singing folk songs at the venue.

