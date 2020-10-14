Day-long awareness workshop about elimination of extremism, promotion of peace held in Quetta

A day-long orientation workshop for parliamentarians was organized here at a local hotel on Wednesday in cooperation with Paigham-e-Pakistan Center for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies, Islamic Research Institute International Islamic University, Islamabad, and the District Government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :A day-long orientation workshop for parliamentarians was organized here at a local hotel on Wednesday in cooperation with Paigham-e-Pakistan Center for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies, Islamic Research Institute International Islamic University, Islamabad, and the District Government.

The workshop was aimed at creating awareness among the Members of Parliament and District Government about the elimination of extremism and promotion of peace, a press release issued here said.