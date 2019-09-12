UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Day Long Capacity Building Workshop On Biodiversity Held

Thu 12th September 2019

Day long capacity building workshop on Biodiversity held

HARIPUR Sept.12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) ::Wildlife Department Thursday organized a daylong capacity building workshop on Biodiversity for the staff and local community where DFO Iftikhar uz Zaman briefed the participants about the wildlife conservation.

The DFO said that Biodiversity boosts ecosystem productivity where each species, no matter how small, have an important role to play.

This region has many rare species of wildlife those are at the brink of extinction and we have to preserve them.He further said that the system on this planet earth is very delicate with complex relationships, animals and plants have grown in unison and interact in countless ways, ecosystems with healthy populations and a wide variety of plants and animals are self-balancing and safety for our system.

The DFO also briefed the participants in detail about the biodiversity and types of wildlife and their importance.

He said that first-time wildlife department while taking the notice of illegal hunting from the pictures posted on facebook, pleaded the case where the civil court awarded jail sentence and also fined the hunters.

Iftikhar uz Zaman disclosed that we have acceded the revenue targets of Hazara division, despite scare resources Ayubia National Park has been declared as No. 1 in Asia, we would also establish a wildlife park in Makhnial village of Khanpur Tehsil where the wildlife of the region would be preserved.

If district administration Haripur cooperate with the wildlife department and provide us land then we can also make a wildlife park in district Haripur, he added.

