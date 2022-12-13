UrduPoint.com

Day-long Cleaning Drive Of River Door To Start On 15th December

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal on Tuesday said that the district administration Abbottabad would kick off a cleaning campaign from Havelian river door and other waterways on 15th December. She expressed these views while talking to the media here.

She said that Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA), Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and Youth Office were actively participating in the one-day cleaning drive.

Lubna Iqbal said the main objective of the program was to save the natural beauty and keep the environment clean from pollution.

AC Havelian said that the increasing pollution was destroying the beauty of our cities and villages adding that it was the responsibility of everyone to keep the environment clean and actively participate in this campaign.

