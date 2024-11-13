Day long diabetes screening camp, awareness session held

In observance of World Diabetes Day, Extension of D-TALK & Insulin for Life Project held a day-long diabetes screening camp and awareness event under the theme "Diabetes and Wellbeing"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) In observance of World Diabetes Day, Extension of D-TALK & Insulin for Life Project held a day-long diabetes screening camp and awareness event under the theme "Diabetes and Wellbeing."

This initiative aimed to increase awareness of diabetes prevention and management, address the rising prevalence of diabetes in the province, and provide free testing and counseling for residents.

According to recent statistics, approximately 33 million people in Pakistan live with diabetes, with around 6 to 7 million cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone.

In response, the provincial government, in collaboration with the Extension of D-TALK & Insulin for Life Project, has redoubled efforts to combat this growing health crisis.

The event at DGHS was inaugurated by Secretary Health KP Syed Adeel Shah, Director General Health Services KP Dr. Muhammad Saleem, and Project Director Extension of D-TALK & Insulin for Life Prof Dr A.H Amir and Additional Director General Health Services KP Dr. Shahid Yunis.

The gathering included an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Diabetes Mobile Care Clinic, which will operate in various regions of the province, offering diabetes care and screening to underserved areas.

In addition to the screening camp, a well-attended awareness walk took place, with healthcare professionals, government officials, and community members uniting to highlight the importance of lifestyle changes and regular health check-ups in diabetes prevention.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Dr. A.H. Amir, Project Director for the Extension of D-TALK & Insulin for Life, emphasized the importance of diabetes awareness and early intervention.

"Our program focuses on raising awareness about the symptoms, prevention methods, and lifestyle changes necessary for managing diabetes. We also invest in capacity-building by training doctors at District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQs) across the province," Dr.

Amir said.

"To date, 288 doctors have been trained in 22 districts, and we have established 26 insulin banks across KP.

Our mobile care clinics have been instrumental in conducting screenings and promoting community awareness," he shared.

Dr. Amir also highlighted recent screening camps, where 345 individuals, including 165 media personnel and 180 DGHS staff, were screened for indicators such as HbA1c, random blood sugar (RBS), cholesterol, and retinopathy.

"With the support of Get Pharma, we're offering comprehensive diabetes care, aiming to help individuals detect and manage diabetes earlier," Dr AH Amir added.

Secretary Health KP Syed Adeel Shah noted the seriousness of the diabetes epidemic and the government's commitment to addressing it.

"The high diabetes prevalence in Pakistan and KP is a public health concern. The provincial government supports the Extension of D-TALK & Insulin for Life Project as part of our larger strategy to raise awareness about diabetes and its long-term effects," he said.

Adeel Shah also informed that a Diabetes Task force has established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the chairmanship of advisor on health KP, to develop policies, secure funding, and coordinate awareness initiatives at the community level.

Director General Health Services KP Dr. Muhammad Saleem Khan praised the Extension of D-TALK & Insulin for Life Project for its proactive role in promoting diabetes awareness and management across the province.

"Prevention is the key to reducing diabetes cases. A balanced diet and regular physical activity should be part of everyone's daily life. We are committed to supporting initiatives that foster healthier lifestyles for all residents," he said.

