Day-long Free Hepatitis Vaccination Camp Organized In Daur Taluka

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 08:18 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Under the Sindh Chief Minister's Hepatitis Free Sindh Program, a One-Day Free Vaccination Camp for prevention of Hepatitis was organized at Village Lyari of Taluka Daur on the directives of Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuhuo.

The opening of the camp was performed by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Daulat Jamali, District Focal Person for Hepatitis Control Program Dr Riaz Shah and Medical Officer Daur Dr Taj Zardari.

During the camp, more than 380 persons were vaccinated against Hepatitis while screening of 385 persons was conducted.

During screening, two male and three women were diagnosed HCV positive while 10 patients of Hepatitis were referred to Hepatitis Center Daur for further investigation and treatment.

