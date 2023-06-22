Day-long Islamian Fest organized at Islamia College University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :A day-long competition was organized in Islamia College University by Capture Crew Society Islamia College University in collaboration with the Department of Youth Affairs here on Thursday.

Students from different universities including Peshawar University, Islamia University, Agriculture University, Abasyn University, Sciences University, and others participated in the competition.

The competitions included computer quizzes, speed programming, web designing, poster designing, painting, photography, videography, and video games. An exhibition of handicrafts and paintings was also organized along with these competitions.

The participants showcased their talents by using their exceptional skills through this competition. The aim was to provide a platform to showcase the talents of the youth and develop their creativity.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at Rose Capel Hall in which Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Gul Majid Khan was the chief guest. The event was also participated by Abaseen Yousafzai, youth affairs representatives, and faculty members.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Islamia College University Dr Majid Khan expressed satisfaction over the success of Islamic Fest. He emphasized the importance of such events in promoting the all-round development of students, developing their skills, and promoting the spirit of healthy competition. He also thanked the Department of Youth Affairs, whose support made this possible.

Certificates and cash prizes were distributed among the winners and runners-up of the various competitions and shields were presented to the guests and organizers.