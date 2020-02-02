UrduPoint.com
Day Long Kidney Clinic To Be Organized On Feb 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 08:00 PM

Day long kidney clinic to be organized on Feb 3

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :A day long clinic would be organized by Tabba Kidney Institute here on Feb 3 (Monday).

Eminent consultant Urogynaecologist Dr Lubna Razaque will organize the clinic at Tabba kidney Institute located at the Bolulevard Mall 3rd floor Auto bhan Road Hyderabad.

Desirous patients can contact on following Telephone nos 0311-1543639-0317-1706594 for further details and appointments.

