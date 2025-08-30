Day-long Monsoon Rains Cripple Lahore, Authorities Warn Of More Flooding
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The ninth spell of monsoon wreaked havoc in the provincial capital on Saturday as day-long rain paralysed routine life, caused widespread power outages, and created immense inconvenience for citizens.
The downpour, varying from heavy to moderate, started in the morning and continued intermittently till night across different parts of the city. Nishtar Town recorded the highest rainfall with 156 mm, followed by 124 mm each at Upper Mall and Laxhmi Chowk, 121 mm at Chowk Na-Khuda, 120 mm at Tajpura, 119 mm at Pani Wala Talab, 114 mm at Mughalpura, 108 mm at Iqbal Town, 102 mm at Gulshan Ravi, 94 mm at Farrukhabad, 92 mm at Samanabad, 83 mm at Gulberg, 81 mm each at Johar Town and Qurtaba Chowk, 63 mm at Airport, and 60 mm at Jail Road.
The rain transformed many localities into mini lakes, leaving numerous vehicles stranded in stagnant water. Citizens sought shelter under trees, underpasses, and other covered spaces, while several neighborhoods suffered short and prolonged power breakdowns.
By evening, most major roads and underpasses were cleared. Authorities remained active throughout the day, visiting affected areas and supervising drainage operations. They instructed field teams to sweep main, secondary, and tertiary roads, clear ponding points, and maintain full deployment of machinery and manpower to minimize public hardship.
Officials stressed that staff should remain on duty at disposal stations and emergency camps round-the-clock, using modern equipment for speedy drainage.
They directed immediate response to public complaints and swift action in case of water accumulation.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department cautioned that heavy downpours in the next 24 hours could trigger flash floods in streams and nullahs of Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Manshera, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Swabi, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab, Kashmir, and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas. Urban flooding may hit low-lying parts of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Peshawar, Nowshera, and Mardan, while landslides may block roads in KP, Murree, Galliyat, and Kashmir.
The department added that strong monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea were penetrating upper and central parts of the country, while a westerly wave was also affecting the region and expected to grip most of the upper and central parts from tomorrow.
Rain was also reported in Hafizabad, Mandi Bahuddin, Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Mangla, Gujrat, Sialkot, Bahawalnagar, Gujranwala, Layyah, Islamabad, Murree, Faisalabad, Multan, Okara, Chakwal, Narowal, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Kasur, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Kot Addu, D G Khan, T T Singh, Sargodha, Noor Pur Thal, Cherat, Kakul, Peshawar, Balakot, Malam Jabba, Bannu, D I Khan, Parachinar, Kotli, Garhi Dopatta, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, and Barkhan.
Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin and Nokundi at 43°C, while Lahore remained at 26°C.
