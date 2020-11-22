UrduPoint.com
Day-long Scientific Symposium On Clinical Trials Held At AMC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 12:09 AM

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) on Saturday organized a day-long scientific symposium on 'clinical trials' at Army Medical College (AMC), Rawalpindi

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Surgeon General/ Director General Medical Services (Inter-Services), Lt. Gen Nigar Johar applauded the role of NUMS on initiating the process of creating linkages with organizations such as DRAP.

She said that such collaborations will help address the lack of cutting edge research while adhering to world class regulatory standards. She recognized the visionary leadership of Vice Chancellor NUMS which has enabled the university to achieve a lot within a short span of time.

Vice Chancellor NUMS Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed expressed great satisfaction regarding the MoU signed between NUMS and DRAP. He said that this collaboration will usher a new era of research-based healthcare backed by international regulatory standards in the country.

He said that NUMS being a research-based medical university will render all possible cooperation to DRAP for implementation of their envisioned standards.

He said that NUMS believes in experiential learning that integrates theoretical knowledge with hands-on practical application and skills and regularly organizes such events.

He said that NUMS Institute of Advanced Studies and Research (NIASR), a 33,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art research facility is also being planned at Rawalpindi to support our research based endeavors.

CEO DRAP Dr Asim Rauf highlighted the role of DRAP and academia. He said that this collaboration between NUMS and DRAP will prove to be a stepping stone and will be the game changer in streamlining actual research with global standards thus encouraging research-based institutions learn, adopt and practice international criteria while developing new drugs and innovations.

Since compliance with national and international regulatory standards is an integral component of clinical studies, the symposium was organized to familiarize NUMS' faculty, researchers, clinical units and representatives of armed forces medical institutes with the regulations governing the conduct of clinical trials and registration processes.

