Day long Script Writing Workshop on March7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :National Literary Festival (NLF) has arranged a day long Scrip Writing Workshop for aspirant of writing on 7th March.

The workshop is aimed to take the beginners and passionate ones into the imaginative realm of stories and plays.

Workshop will lead by most talented and full of expertise Farhat Ishtiaq widely known as one of the most diligent and esteemed writers of Pakistan, an official told APP.

Called as "The Queen of love" by the Dawn, Farhat has fabricated some great romantic and tragic masterpieces like Diyar-e-dil, "Humsafar and Woh Jo Qarz Rakhty thy Jaan Par", he said.

He said Farhat Ishtiaq would teach script writing in different techniques to aspirant to become master in story writing.

