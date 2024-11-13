Day-long Seminar On Importance, Proper Utilization Of Water Held
Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) District Administration of Kohat under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program 'Awami Agenda' organized a one-day water seminar on the “Importance of Water” on Wednesday here.
Member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Daud Shah Afridi was the chief guest on this occasion, while Deputy Commissioner of Kohat Abdul Akram was the guest of honor.
The seminar beside Tehsil Nazim Lachi Ehsan Khan and Tehsil Nazim Gumbat Sajid Iqbal and heads of line departments was also attended by the progressive farmers.
On the occasion, the departments of public health engineering, soil and water conservation, WSSC Kohat, irrigation, district administration, agriculture (extension), and water management also set up their stalls.
The heads of the six provincial-level water-related departments gave a detailed briefing on the importance and utility of water and their departmental responsibilities.
A question-and-answer session was also held on the occasion, while schoolchildren also presented a play on the topic.
Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Daud Shah Afridi, in his address, said, "The water table in Kohat
has dropped extensively, so there is an urgent need to build as many small dams as possible in the district.
"
He directed the relevant authorities to identify suitable locations for small dams and water reservoirs across the district so that the required funds could be arranged.
Daud Shah said, "Water is life, and life without water is unimaginable."
"Therefore it is the religious and national responsibility of all of us to save every drop of water from being wasted," he added.
Deputy Commissioner Kohat in his address said, "Water is a great blessing of Allah Almighty, and the importance of water is very clear from the Holy Quran."
He said, "It is the common responsibility of all of us to use water sparingly and prevent its waste for the
prosperity of future generations."
He said, "Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with the best gifts of all kinds of minerals, plants, rivers, and four seasons."
"It is necessary that we make the best use of these blessings of Allah Almighty for the betterment of our country.
and the new generation," he added.
Earlier, Tehsil Nazim Gumbat Sajid Iqbal and District Khatib Mufti Shafiullah also addressed the seminar and openly expressed their views on the topic.
