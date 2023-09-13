Open Menu

Day & Night Action Being Taken Against Electricity Thieves In Attock Division, Says XEN

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Day & night action being taken against electricity thieves in Attock division, says XEN

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :XEN IESCO Attack Babar Mahmood has said that in the light of the government's instructions, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Rao Asif Raza, there are many operations against electricity theft in the district of Attack like in the whole of Pakistan.

He expressed these views while having a special conversation with APP at the IESCO Hazro office on Wednesday.

Chief Coordinator Attack Press Club Registered Nisar Ali Khan was also present on this occasion.

XEN Attock Babar Mahmood further said that a house was raided by the police along with SDO Attock City and the electricity thief was caught red-handed and immediately handed over to the law enforcement agency and heavy fines were imposed on them.

Further, when the barber shop established in the Commercial Market of Attock was checked, he was also found to be an electricity thief, who was handed over to the law enforcers on the spot.

Day and night operation is going on and raids are being conducted with the police in different areas.

He said that no exception will be taken against electricity thieves and whoever is caught in a serious crime like electricity theft will face legal action. Along with the action, they will also be charged a heavy fine. Moreover, XEN said that day operations against electricity thieves are going on in the entire district which he is monitoring himself and commercial and domestic consumers are being checked every day so that no electricity thief escapes from the grip of the law.

Within five hours, theft cases were registered against 3 people in Hazro and Rs. 0.363 million were recovered.

