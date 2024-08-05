Day Not Far When Kashmiris Will Get Freedom From Indian Occupation: Kundi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said that five years ago, on August 5, 2019, India’s unilateral action marked a heinous act of genocide against the Kashmiri people. He said that on this day, the revocation of Kashmir's special status initiated a new chapter of oppression
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said that five years ago, on August 5, 2019, India’s unilateral action marked a heinous act of genocide against the Kashmiri people. He said that on this day, the revocation of Kashmir's special status initiated a new chapter of oppression.
"Allah willing, the day is not far when the Kashmiri people will free themselves from Indian occupation," he said in a statement on 'Youm-e-Istehsaal'.
Faisal Kundi emphasized the need for the international community to play an active role in halting the ongoing atrocities in occupied Kashmir.
The decades-long human rights violations in occupied Kashmir should serve as a moment of reflection for human rights organizations, he said.
Kundi stated that achieving lasting peace in the region was impossible without resolving the Kashmir issue. The United Nations must ensure the resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with its resolutions, he added.
The Governor saluted the spirit and resilience of the Kashmiri people in the face of Indian oppression.
Faisal Karim Kundi reaffirmed that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had always stood and would continue to stand with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed in road accident21 minutes ago
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar8 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father8 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI9 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator9 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)9 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki10 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II10 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon10 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..11 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar10 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal10 hours ago