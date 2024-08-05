Open Menu

Day Not Far When Kashmiris Will Get Freedom From Indian Occupation: Kundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Day not far when Kashmiris will get freedom from Indian occupation: Kundi

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said that five years ago, on August 5, 2019, India’s unilateral action marked a heinous act of genocide against the Kashmiri people. He said that on this day, the revocation of Kashmir's special status initiated a new chapter of oppression

"Allah willing, the day is not far when the Kashmiri people will free themselves from Indian occupation," he said in a statement on 'Youm-e-Istehsaal'.

Faisal Kundi emphasized the need for the international community to play an active role in halting the ongoing atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The decades-long human rights violations in occupied Kashmir should serve as a moment of reflection for human rights organizations, he said.

Kundi stated that achieving lasting peace in the region was impossible without resolving the Kashmir issue. The United Nations must ensure the resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with its resolutions, he added.

The Governor saluted the spirit and resilience of the Kashmiri people in the face of Indian oppression.

Faisal Karim Kundi reaffirmed that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had always stood and would continue to stand with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

