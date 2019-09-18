Day not far when Kashmiris will get rid of Indian subjugation: Dr Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan's unconditional support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IOJ&K), saying the day was not far when they would get rid of the Indian subjugation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan 's unconditional support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IOJ&K), saying the day was not far when they would get rid of the Indian subjugation.

"By revoking Article 173 from the Indian constitution, the Modi government has ignited arson in the country and it will prove to be destructive for India herself," he said while speaking as chief guest at a day-long National Parliamentary Conference on Kashmir.

President Alvi said the Indian government had fanned a wave of racism across the country in total negation of its history. The Muslims in India were being pushed to the wall and all anti-government voices were being suppressed in a fascist way, he added.

He reminded the Modi government that they could not silence the voice of Kashmiri people through brutal acts, which had been heard in the entire world.

Castigating the dream of Modi government to become a super power, the president said how could a country become a super power which was not happy with its neighbours. The nations became super powers on the basis of principles, he added.

President Alvi said the world community should not forget its obligation towards the IOJ&K people as its continued apathy to their sufferings could have disastrous consequences not only for the region but for the whole world at large.

He called for a proactive role in highlighting the gross human right violations, particularly the images of pellet gun injuries, rape and tear-gassing by the Indian troops in the occupied valley should be shared through social media.

He said awareness about the Kashmir dispute at international level must be created and in that regard parliamentary delegations should be sent to the important countries.

The president called on the United Nations to send a fact finding mission to the IOJ&K for monitoring human rights violations by the occupation forces. The UN Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) should be allowed to visit the occupied valley, he added.

Dr Alvi said India was an irresponsible nuclear state and its thumb on the nuclear button was a serious threat to the world.

He said India had misconstrued Prime Minister Imran Khan's offer of peace and friendship as Pakistan's weakness. He made it clear that any misadventure by India would be thwarted with full might. India could not suppress the struggle of Kashmiris' at gunpoint, he added.