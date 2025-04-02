Day of Eid-ul Fitr teaches sociability & brotherhood: Abida

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Controller of Examinations Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Abida Kakade On Wednesday said that the day of Eid-ul Fitr teaches sociability and brotherhood as on the joyous occasion of Eid, one should join the happiness of the poor by helping them.

She said that from Eid, we get happiness as well as the lesson of brotherhood, Eid-ul Fitr at the end of the holy month of Ramadan is nothing less than a gift from Allah Almighty to the Muslim Ummah.

She said that on this holy day, the real joy of Eid could be achieved by including the poor and needy people in their happiness.

She said that while the day of Eid gives us a message of happiness, Eid also teaches us to promote peace, brotherhood and security.

On the occasion of this blessed and joyous Islamic festival, we should not leave the poor and needy people around us alone, she said and added that apart from Fitrana and Zakat, one should play his role for the rehabilitation of those who deserve such privilege.