Day Of Eid-ul Fitr Teaches Sociability & Brotherhood: Abida
Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2025 | 09:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Controller of Examinations Balochistan board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BBISE) Abida Kakade On Wednesday said that the day of Eid-ul Fitr teaches sociability and brotherhood as on the joyous occasion of Eid, one should join the happiness of the poor by helping them.
She said that from Eid, we get happiness as well as the lesson of brotherhood, Eid-ul Fitr at the end of the holy month of Ramadan is nothing less than a gift from Allah Almighty to the Muslim Ummah.
She said that on this holy day, the real joy of Eid could be achieved by including the poor and needy people in their happiness.
She said that while the day of Eid gives us a message of happiness, Eid also teaches us to promote peace, brotherhood and security.
On the occasion of this blessed and joyous Islamic festival, we should not leave the poor and needy people around us alone, she said and added that apart from Fitrana and Zakat, one should play his role for the rehabilitation of those who deserve such privilege.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales
UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886
EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitor ..
National Guard conducts 168 search, rescue operations in Q1 2025
MoHESR introduces faster licensure, accreditation for HEIs, adopts Outcome-based ..
PublisHer honours 3 winners in second edition of its Excellence Awards
Punjab’s eid gala bursts with festivity, drawing families to a vibrant celebra ..
5.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga islands
UAE welcomes agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan
Energy, healthcare, travel lead April events at Dubai World Trade Centre
ADRA receives 2,297 complaints since start of 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Day of Eid-ul Fitr teaches sociability & brotherhood: Abida3 minutes ago
-
Punjab governor prays for President’s recovery3 minutes ago
-
19 arrested for wheelie doing23 minutes ago
-
Zero waste operation implemented in Lahore23 minutes ago
-
ICT Police deploys over 5,000 officers for Eid security33 minutes ago
-
MWMC launched grand cleanliness operation on Eid33 minutes ago
-
Patients are receiving free and high-quality medical care at LGH: Zafar33 minutes ago
-
DC visits ailing children, prisoners33 minutes ago
-
Top-notch facilities being ensured at parks: Commissioner33 minutes ago
-
Ali Hassan organizes Eid Milan Party on t occasion of Eid -ul -Fitr at Zehri Farmhouse Hub43 minutes ago
-
RWMC claims to make Rawalpindi Division zero waste during Eid days43 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq reviews security arrangements at recreational spots43 minutes ago