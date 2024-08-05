Day Of Exploitation Observed In Jacobabad
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Sunni Tehreek and Ittehad Ahlesunnat on Monday took out a rally in Jacobabad to show solidarity with the people of India Illegally Occupied Kashmir.
The rally was taken out under the leadership of Syed Aijaz Ali Shah Bukhari, Chairman of Ittehad Ahlesunnat.
In the rally, leaders of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek’s division, Engineer Abdul Ghaffar Qadri, Baidar Bakht, scholars, workers and citizens participated in large number.
The rally marched through different routes of the city and reached DC Chowk where the protesters chanted slogans as an expression of sympathy for Kashmir and Palestinian brothers,
The participants of the rally demanded the United Nations to immediately take notice and solve the problem of Kashmiris and Palestinians and stop the massacre.
They said that Kashmiris have decided that their lives and deaths are Pakistan's and Pakistan's life and death is with Kashmir.
Speakers said that the country had to give a message to the world that Pakistan would never leave their Kashmiri brothers and sisters alone.
We are with our Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers and will remain together.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar7 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father7 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI8 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator8 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)8 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki9 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II9 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon10 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..10 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar10 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal10 hours ago
-
Shining children of police officers get laptops10 hours ago