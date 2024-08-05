Open Menu

Day Of Exploitation Observed In Jacobabad

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Sunni Tehreek and Ittehad Ahlesunnat on Monday took out a rally in Jacobabad to show solidarity with the people of India Illegally Occupied Kashmir.

The rally was taken out under the leadership of Syed Aijaz Ali Shah Bukhari, Chairman of Ittehad Ahlesunnat.

In the rally, leaders of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek’s division, Engineer Abdul Ghaffar Qadri, Baidar Bakht, scholars, workers and citizens participated in large number.

The rally marched through different routes of the city and reached DC Chowk where the protesters chanted slogans as an expression of sympathy for Kashmir and Palestinian brothers,

The participants of the rally demanded the United Nations to immediately take notice and solve the problem of Kashmiris and Palestinians and stop the massacre.

They said that Kashmiris have decided that their lives and deaths are Pakistan's and Pakistan's life and death is with Kashmir.

Speakers said that the country had to give a message to the world that Pakistan would never leave their Kashmiri brothers and sisters alone.

We are with our Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers and will remain together.

