Day Of Gratitude Dawns With 21-gun Salute In Gilgit

May 16, 2025

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Like rest of the country, the Day of Gratitude was observed in Gilgit on Friday with full national zeal to commemorate the successful military operation "Bunyan-ul-Marsoos" by the Pakistan armed forces against the enemy. The day began with a 21-gun salute presented by the Pakistan Army, symbolizing not only a historic victory but also reflecting the nation's deep sense of gratitude.

A solemn flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Martyrs’ Monument located in Chinar Bagh Gilgit organized by the provincial government. Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan was the chief guest at the event. He was accompanied by provincial ministers, senior civil and military officials and students from various schools.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Gilgit-Baltistan Police presented a salute, while the Chief Minister laid floral wreaths at the monument and offered prayers for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Gulbar Khan said the day marked honor and dignity for Pakistan. "We thank Almighty Allah that our brave armed forces have demonstrated their unmatched capabilities to the world," he said. Paying tribute to the martyrs he remarked that they are the nation's precious asset and it is because of their sacrifices that the country stands proud today.

