Day Of Gratitude Dawns With 21-gun Salute In Gilgit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2025 | 02:30 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Like rest of the country, the Day of Gratitude was observed in Gilgit on Friday with full national zeal to commemorate the successful military operation "Bunyan-ul-Marsoos" by the Pakistan armed forces against the enemy. The day began with a 21-gun salute presented by the Pakistan Army, symbolizing not only a historic victory but also reflecting the nation's deep sense of gratitude.
A solemn flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Martyrs’ Monument located in Chinar Bagh Gilgit organized by the provincial government. Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan was the chief guest at the event. He was accompanied by provincial ministers, senior civil and military officials and students from various schools.
A smartly turned-out contingent of the Gilgit-Baltistan Police presented a salute, while the Chief Minister laid floral wreaths at the monument and offered prayers for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks.
Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister Gulbar Khan said the day marked honor and dignity for Pakistan. "We thank Almighty Allah that our brave armed forces have demonstrated their unmatched capabilities to the world," he said. Paying tribute to the martyrs he remarked that they are the nation's precious asset and it is because of their sacrifices that the country stands proud today.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Azra Pechoho inaugurates 'Motorbikes for Outreach Vaccinators'8 minutes ago
-
BISP organizes ceremony to honor armed forces’ historic response to Indian aggression8 minutes ago
-
Day of Gratitude dawns with 21-gun salute in Gilgit8 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur rally organized in Duki to pay homage to Armed Forces8 minutes ago
-
Pakistani community celebrates Marka-e-haq day in Chicago18 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 164,253 cusecs water18 minutes ago
-
Thanksgiving Day celebrations across KP honour armed forces’ historic victory28 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated in Sukkur to commemorate Pakistan's victory28 minutes ago
-
No plan for affordable housing in rural areas: NA Told28 minutes ago
-
FIA cracks down on human traffickers promising overseas jobs28 minutes ago
-
FM for national heritage and culture visits PAL28 minutes ago
-
AJK President lauds Trump's intervention to save South Asia from potential destruction28 minutes ago