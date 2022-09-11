UrduPoint.com

Day Of Mourning To Be Observed On Monday Over Demise Of Queen Elizabeth II: Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Day of mourning to be observed on Monday over demise of Queen Elizabeth II: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said a day of mourning would be observed across the country on Monday (tomorrow) over the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given approval to (a proposal) of observing a day of mourning over demise of the Queen of the United Kingdom. September 12 (Monday) will be observed as the day of mourning in Pakistan," she said in a news statement.

Marriyum said the Foreign Office gave the proposal of observing day of mourning at official level over demise of the Queen.

She said the Cabinet Division has been asked to make relevant arrangements in this regard.

