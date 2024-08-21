Day Of Remembrance, Tribute To Victims Of Terrorism Observed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism was observed all around the world on Wednesday.
Acts of terrorism propagating a wide range of hateful ideologies continue to injure, harm and kill thousands of innocent people each year. On the occasion, Pakistan joins the international community in honouring the lives lost and the survivors of terrorist attacks.
Pakistani nation deeply understands the pain and suffering of the victims of terrorism around the world. For the last two decades, Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism planned, supported and sponsored from across its borders. During this period, it suffered over 80,000 causalities and incurred over US$ 150 billion in economic losses.
Despite these challenges, Pakistan remained resolute in its resolve to combat terrorism. With national commitment, matchless resilience and unparalleled sacrifices of the people, Pakistan has managed to turn the situation and score victories against terrorism.
On this day, the world must also remember the victims of state terrorism including in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) since the 1990s Indian troops have martyred over 100,000 Kashmiris, widowed over 22000 women, orphaned 108000 children and raped over 11000 women in IIOJK.
The international community must stand with victims of state terrorism in IIOJK as well. The international community must adopt a comprehensive approach to counter-terrorism and address its root causes.
