Day of shame for perpetrators of political victimization: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Auragnzeb on Wednesday, while referring to the 'political victimization' of the PTI government, said those who had filed false cases against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership should die of shame before issuing any statement about the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the money laundering case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Auragnzeb on Wednesday, while referring to the 'political victimization' of the PTI government, said those who had filed false cases against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership should die of shame before issuing any statement about the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the money laundering case.

"Praise be to the Almighty Allah! Shehbaz Sharif Sahib and Hamza Shehbaz have been vindicated despite the worst political victimization. The National Crime Agency of Britain has already exonerated Shehbaz Sharif of these allegations," she said in a tweet.

"The acquittal verdict stands delivered, and there is no use of crying, screaming or wailing now," she added.