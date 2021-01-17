Day reserved for women driving licenses

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has reserved Wednesday for issuance of driving licenses to women applicants in the city.

CTP spokesman said here on Sunday that on the direction of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Shehzada Umar Abbas Babar, Wednesday had been reserved for female applicants only.

Lady wardens and instructors will be present at the test center on Wednesday to complete entireprocedure for issuance of driving licenses to female drivers, he added.