UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Day Reserved For Women Driving Licenses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 01:50 PM

Day reserved for women driving licenses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) has reserved Wednesday for issuance of driving licenses to women applicants in the city.

CTP spokesman said here on Sunday that on the direction of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Shehzada Umar Abbas Babar, Wednesday had been reserved for female applicants only.

Lady wardens and instructors will be present at the test center on Wednesday to complete entireprocedure for issuance of driving licenses to female drivers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Women Sunday

Recent Stories

China reports 109 new COVID-19 cases

54 minutes ago

Death toll from Indonesia earthquake rises to 56

2 hours ago

Over 61,000 new coronavirus cases in Brazil

2 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 93.86 million

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s vaccine strategy protects ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 17, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.