Day Scholars’ Wing Inaugurated At Lal Shahbaz Qalandar House, Cadet College Sanghar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) A milestone was achieved at Cadet College Sanghar with the inauguration of the Day Scholars’ Wing at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar House on Sunday.
The event was graced by Commander (Retd) Ali Murad Goraho, who attended as the chief guest.
During the ceremony, the chief guest was briefed about the project's details and praised the college's self-help initiative to successfully complete the facility. Commander (Retd) Ali Murad Goraho unveiled the inauguration plaque, thoroughly reviewed the amenities provided under this project, and offered prayers for its success.
As a symbolic gesture, a tree plantation activity was carried out, marking the event with environmental consciousness.
Addressing the cadets, faculty, and staff, the chief guest shared his insights on the importance of hard work, facing challenges, and having faith in destiny. Drawing from his academic and professional journey, he motivated cadets to strive for excellence and dedicate themselves to their goals.
The Day Scholars’ Wing at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar House has been specifically designed to enhance the welfare of the children and wards of the college's staff, reflecting the institution's commitment to holistic development and inclusivity.
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GCWUS hosts seminar on Pakistan Navy2 minutes ago
-
A bowl of warmth: The delicious legacy of chicken corn soup continues in KP2 minutes ago
-
Farmers demand urgent reforms to revitalise agriculture sector2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University Nawabshah12 minutes ago
-
Sustainable agriculture stressed to address food insecurity12 minutes ago
-
Preventive measures stressed to save animals from fog fever12 minutes ago
-
PFC stresses vocational training to enhance productivity22 minutes ago
-
Rickshaw-Vigo collision claims 3 lives in Okara42 minutes ago
-
CUI's Two-day annual conference starts from Monday; global IT experts arrive42 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts five more meters over violations52 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank visits police station, check posts to review security measures52 minutes ago
-
Newly established Lab prepares stock of viable, suitable seed for upcoming spring plantation season52 minutes ago