Day Temperatures To Increase In Plain Areas:PMD
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in plain areas of the country according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.
However, partly cloudy weather conditions with light rain-thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Jacobabad 46C, Mohenjo Daro and Dadu 45C.
