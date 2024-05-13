Day temperatures to rise gradually in southern parts of country:PMD

Akistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

The day temperatures are likely to rise gradually in southern areas.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country. However, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Potohar region, and Gilgit Baltistan.

The rainfall(mm) recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saidu Sharif 04mm, Kakul 03, Dir (Upper) 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 03, Punjab: Chakwal 02, Islamabad (A/P) 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat, Jacobabad 45C Rohri and Khairpur 44C.