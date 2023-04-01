UrduPoint.com

Dayal's Murder Being Investigated, Assailants To Be Arrested Soon: SSP

Published April 01, 2023

Dayal's murder being investigated, assailants to be arrested soon: SSP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :SSP Operation, Haroon Rasheed said on Saturday that Dayal Singh's murder was being investigated and suspects would be arrested shortly.

Talking to journalists in his office, he claimed that two assailants killed Dayal Singh with a 30-bore pistol after entering Dir Colony via the Ring Road on a motorcycle.

He said after the incident, both the riders fled the scene through Bilal Colony, which is adjacent to Garhi Ata Mohammad near Dir Colony.

He said that the deceased Dayal Singh was shot twice, once in the head and once in the chest. According to SSP, investigation teams are working tirelessly to arrest the murderers.

