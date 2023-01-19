Daycare center establishes at P&D KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Planning and Development Department (P&D KP ) has established daycare center for children of female staff members here on Thursday.

The center was inaugurated by Chief of International Development Section (IDS) Sarah Rehman.

The P&D Deptt will facilitate the working women professionals, by taking care for their infants and young children during office hours, so they can better focus on their work.