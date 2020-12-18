UrduPoint.com
Daycare Center Setup For Women Police Officers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:23 PM

Daycare center setup for women police officers

On the direction of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a daycare center has setup for the children of women police officers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :On the direction of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas, a daycare center has setup for the children of women police officers.

According to a spokesman, the daycare center will be available for the children from 08.00 am to 04.00 pm where facilities like kitchen, heaters, air conditioner, geyser, washroom, comfortable bedding, toys, LED television, study material and other playing articles have been provided for the well being and care of the children.

A woman police officer is deputed to take care of the children while the overall monitoring of the center will be done by a senior lady police officer Zunaira Azfar, SP Security Rawalpindi.

CPO, on the occasion, said that welfare of force is our priority, daycare center has setup to provide better working atmosphere and facility for the women police officers and it will make them care free during their duty hours which ultimately will enhance their working capabilities.

