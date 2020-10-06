Daycare centre inaugurated at NAB Lahore

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, with the collaboration of the Punjab Daycare Association, has established a daycare centre at the NAB Lahore offices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore, with the collaboration of the Punjab Daycare Association, has established a daycare centre at the NAB Lahore offices.

Provincial Minister for Women Development Ms Ashifa Riaz Fityana inaugurated the daycare centre.

The basic purpose of establishment of the daycare centres was to facilitate working women, so they could perform their professional duties with full dedication. The director general, by establishing the daycare centre at NAB Lahore offices, had facilitated the female officers and officials.

The centre comprises of four rooms, one kitchen, two bathrooms and a main hall.

Well educated and experienced staff has been hired for the daycare centre who would look after children of female officers and officials during their duty hours.

Provincial Minister Ashifa Riaz Fityana appreciated the efforts of DG NAB Lahore for recognising the importance and needs of working women by establishing a dedicated daycare centre and said that the government was providing resources for establishment of daycare centres at maximum level.