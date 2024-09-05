Daycare Centre set up at NTDC Islamabad office

Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI not to get relief on May 9 turmoil: Musadiq24 seconds ago
-
Ulema unite for peace, justice in country28 seconds ago
-
Food point owner held after two siblings died of food poisoning32 seconds ago
-
Chinese Ambassador visits APNS office35 seconds ago
-
ECP establishes PMCR for bye-elections NA 17138 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Karachi directs DCs to provide support NGOs for prevention of HIV, AIDS44 seconds ago
-
Google decides to increase its investment, support Government's initiative of youth's skills trainin ..11 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh hosts meeting with Chinese Ambassador to discuss bilateral relations11 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq pays rich tribute to martyrs, ghazis of 1965 war11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan elected as Chair of Convention on Nuclear Security (CNS) for 10th review meeting11 minutes ago
-
Attock Police seize 10kg of contraband, smuggler arrested11 minutes ago
-
BISP key for economic empowerment of deserving women in country: Senator Rubina21 minutes ago