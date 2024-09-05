Daycare Centre set up at NTDC Islamabad office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has established a state-of-the-art Daycare Centre at its Islamabad office, under the Prime Minister`s Women Empowerment Package 2024.

General Manager (HR) Engr. Sohail Mumtaz Bajwa and General Manager Project Delivery (North) Engr. Shahid Nazir inaugurated the Daycare centre here on Thursday, said a press release.

The Daycare center has been established to facilitate female officers and staff, working in the said office. While addressing the ceremony, chief guests commended the dedication of Human Resource Directorate NTDC for its efforts in establishing the centre.

They also visited the playroom, nursery, and kitchen, expressing their appreciation for high standards of the facilities.

The Daycare Center is facilitated with indoor play area, a comfortable environment, decorated with toys, sofas and equipped with modern facilities including LCD and fridge.

The centre will offer significant advantages for female officers and staff by improving their work-life balance, enabling them to concentrate more on their tasks and enhance their contributions towards the organization.

This marks the third addition in NTDC, following two centres at Shaheen Complex and TSG Training Centre in Lahore.

As part of this initiative, more Daycare Centres are also planned for offices in Multan, Hyderabad and other major cities.

In compliance with the directions of Ministry for Energy (Power Division) a cross-functional team at head office level has been constituted to oversee the matters for establishment of Daycare centres and amenities for female employees.

Focal Person for NTDC Daycare centres and other senior officers and female staff were also present on the occasion.