UrduPoint.com

Daycare Centre To Be Established At HMC For Staff Convenience: Shoukat Yousafzai

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

Daycare centre to be established at HMC for staff convenience: Shoukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Labor Minister Shoukat Yousafzai Friday informed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly that a daycare centre would be established in Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and the conditions of washrooms to be improved to facilitate the staff.

He was responding to a question of Jamaat-e-Islami parliamentarian, Humaria Khatoon who questioned about construction of separate washrooms for nurses and a daycare centre for children in hospitals of provincial metropolis.

She said availability of these facilities would help staff to perform their duties with dedication and concentration.

After that, speaker referred the matter to standing committee concerned for deliberation.

To a question of Awami National Party MPA, Shagufta Malik regarding increased crime ratio in Nowshera and meager funds for station house officer, Labor Minster told the house that there is no special fund for SHO in Nowshera and allocations are disbursed among police stations on need basis.

He told that there are ten police stations in the district and two mobiles and three riders each have been given to them besides mobiles set and ammunition for the staff.

To a query of Awami National Party Member Assembly, Salahuddin about lack of Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Sulaiman Khel, Shoukat Yousafzai informed that according to approved criteria BHU is constructed in areas where population is about 100,000.

He also said recruitment quota of women and disabled would be implemented and added that department that fails to follow the procedure should be identified for initiating necessary action.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Awami National Party Nowshera Women

Recent Stories

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

Sharjah Book Authority hosts Awad Al Darmaki

46 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to devel ..

Expo 2020 Dubai distinguished opportunity to develop economic, trade ties betwee ..

46 minutes ago
 Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Duba ..

Delegation of German city of Essen briefed on Dubai’s latest achievements in r ..

1 hour ago
 AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now ..

AMOLED Stunner Infinix NOTE 11 6GB variant is now available to pre-order at XPar ..

1 hour ago
 Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviat ..

Dr Sania Nishtar delivers talk on poverty alleviation and empowerment at NUST

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addi ..

Pakistan Not Ruling Out Laying 2 Pipelines In Addition to Pakistan Stream - Mini ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.