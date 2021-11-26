Daycare centre to be established at HMC for staff convenience: Shoukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Labor Minister Shoukat Yousafzai Friday informed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly that a daycare centre would be established in Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and the conditions of washrooms to be improved to facilitate the staff.

He was responding to a question of Jamaat-e-Islami parliamentarian, Humaria Khatoon who questioned about construction of separate washrooms for nurses and a daycare centre for children in hospitals of provincial metropolis.

She said availability of these facilities would help staff to perform their duties with dedication and concentration.

After that, speaker referred the matter to standing committee concerned for deliberation.

To a question of Awami National Party MPA, Shagufta Malik regarding increased crime ratio in Nowshera and meager funds for station house officer, Labor Minster told the house that there is no special fund for SHO in Nowshera and allocations are disbursed among police stations on need basis.

He told that there are ten police stations in the district and two mobiles and three riders each have been given to them besides mobiles set and ammunition for the staff.

To a query of Awami National Party Member Assembly, Salahuddin about lack of Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Sulaiman Khel, Shoukat Yousafzai informed that according to approved criteria BHU is constructed in areas where population is about 100,000.

He also said recruitment quota of women and disabled would be implemented and added that department that fails to follow the procedure should be identified for initiating necessary action.