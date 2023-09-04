Open Menu

Daycare Centre To Be Set Up At PINS Lahore

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2023 | 04:41 PM

Daycare centre to be set up at PINS Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Newly-appointed Executive Director PINS and renowned Neurosurgeon Prof. Dr. Asif Bashir announced establishment of a daycare centre at the Punjab Institute of Neuro-sciences (PINS).

He was speaking at the reception given to him as well as the farewell party held for Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam.

The female staff welcomed announcement about establishment of the daycare centre.

Senior professors, doctors, nurses, President Health Support Staff Association Rana Pervaiz and a large number of employees participated in the event.

Prof.

Asif Bashir said in his opening remarks that no task could be completed properly without teamwork. He added that there was a greater need to adhere to the principles for the sake of proper treatment of patients. Prof. Asif Bashir said that for smooth running of any system, along with regular feedback, monitoring of treatment procedures was also indispensable as it would not only resolve the complaints of patients but also ensure proper activities and services of health professionals. He said he was convinced that the abilities of each person could be utilised so he would get benefit of everyone and take him along.

