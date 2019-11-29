UrduPoint.com
Daycare Centres To Be Set Up In Colleges

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 07:50 PM

Daycare centres to be set up in colleges

The Punjab government has decided to establish daycare centres in 70 government girls colleges in the Gujranwala division

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab government has decided to establish daycare centres in 70 government girls colleges in the Gujranwala division.

The officials directed the management of the colleges to ensure establishment of the daycare centres in the current year.

The officials said facilities would also be provided to children of women teachers at the daycare centres besides appointing maids to look after children.

"Every daycare centre will consist of a big room and a maid would be deputed to look after children of teachers during their teaching timings", the officials added.

