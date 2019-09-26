Daylong awareness workshop on Islamic finance system concludes at Comsats University Abbottabad

(@imziishan)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in cooperation with Comsats University Abbottabad organized a day-long awareness workshop on "Islamic Financial System and how to eradicate the menace of interest from banking sector" where 50 Ulema of different thoughts participated.

Renowned trainer and Sharia Advisor for Bank of Khyber Qazi Abdul Samad delivered the lecture about Islamic Financial System to the participants including a large number of students.

Ulemas on the occasion said that the awareness workshop was very informative and cleared many of their reservations about the banking sector, they stressed for organizing more workshops to keep people aware about the modern and Islamic banking trends.

Director Comsats University Abbottabad Dr. Arshad Pervez thanked religious scholars from all across Hazara division for participating in the workshop and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for their technical support.

He further said that Comsats would continue its support and role for any programe which can bring positivity in the society.

The workshop was organized by the Center for Islamic Financing Abbottabad chapter and it was the second workshop in Abbottabad.