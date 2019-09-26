UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Daylong Awareness Workshop On Islamic Finance System Concludes At Comsats University Abbottabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:40 AM

Daylong awareness workshop on Islamic finance system concludes at Comsats University Abbottabad

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in cooperation with Comsats University Abbottabad organized a day-long awareness workshop on "Islamic Financial System and how to eradicate the menace of interest from banking sector" where 50 Ulema of different thoughts participated

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in cooperation with Comsats University Abbottabad organized a day-long awareness workshop on "Islamic Financial System and how to eradicate the menace of interest from banking sector" where 50 Ulema of different thoughts participated.

Renowned trainer and Sharia Advisor for Bank of Khyber Qazi Abdul Samad delivered the lecture about Islamic Financial System to the participants including a large number of students.

Ulemas on the occasion said that the awareness workshop was very informative and cleared many of their reservations about the banking sector, they stressed for organizing more workshops to keep people aware about the modern and Islamic banking trends.

Director Comsats University Abbottabad Dr. Arshad Pervez thanked religious scholars from all across Hazara division for participating in the workshop and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for their technical support.

He further said that Comsats would continue its support and role for any programe which can bring positivity in the society.

The workshop was organized by the Center for Islamic Financing Abbottabad chapter and it was the second workshop in Abbottabad.

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Abbottabad Bank Of Khyber All From

Recent Stories

Kristalina Georgieva named IMF managing director

5 minutes ago

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight sets record in Emir ..

46 minutes ago

Mission of first Emirati astronaut a national achi ..

1 hour ago

UAE reports AED49.42 bn surplus in consolidated go ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of A ..

2 hours ago

Online car dealers to be brought in tax net: Hashi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.